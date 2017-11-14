Title

Gainful-Employment Negotiators Named

Andrew Kreighbaum
November 14, 2017
The Department of Education on Monday released the names of 16 negotiators and their alternates who will look to reach agreement on a new gainful-employment regulation.

An Obama administration regulation, the gainful-employment rule was written to hold career education programs accountable for producing too many graduates not making progress paying off their student loans.

The department released the first gainful-employment data in January, showing a wide disparity in performance between public and for-profit institutions. But in June Betsy DeVos said she would launch a negotiated rule-making process to overhaul the regulation.

The list of negotiators includes representatives of a wide mix of constituent groups, including two-year and four-year institutions, business and industry groups, consumer advocates, accreditors, for-profit colleges, and others. The panel's first negotiating session will run from Dec. 4-7.

