U of Memphis Investigating Professor's Tweet

The university of Memphis is reportedly investigating Judy Cole, a professor of nursing, for comments she made on Twitter about Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, according to WMC Action News 5. On Saturday, Cole responded to a tweet by Huckabee’s father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, saying that a U.S. Army pilot had given his daughter a jacket to wear during her recent visit to the Demilitarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea. “@realDonaldTrump should promote him! Of course libs go nuts about it,” Huckabee, a Republican, wrote in reference to the gesture. In response, Cole reportedly tweeted, “If she froze to death, she wouldn’t be missed.” A number of people criticized Cole on Twitter as uncaring before Huckabee responded.

Source: Twitter

Memphis later said in a statement that it was "aware of personal comments made on social media by a current faculty member of the Loewenberg College of Nursing. These statements do not represent the values of the [university] or the values of the Loewenberg College of Nursing. This matter is being fully investigated in accordance with [university] policies.” Cole’s Twitter account has since been deleted.