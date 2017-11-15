Title

U of Memphis Investigating Professor's Tweet

By

Colleen Flaherty
November 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

The university of Memphis is reportedly investigating Judy Cole, a professor of nursing, for comments she made on Twitter about Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, according to WMC Action News 5. On Saturday, Cole responded to a tweet by Huckabee’s father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, saying that a U.S. Army pilot had given his daughter a jacket to wear during her recent visit to the Demilitarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea. “@realDonaldTrump should promote him! Of course libs go nuts about it,” Huckabee, a Republican, wrote in reference to the gesture. In response, Cole reportedly tweeted, “If she froze to death, she wouldn’t be missed.” A number of people criticized Cole on Twitter as uncaring before Huckabee responded.

Source: Twitter

Memphis later said in a statement that it was "aware of personal comments made on social media by a current faculty member of the Loewenberg College of Nursing. These statements do not represent the values of the [university] or the values of the Loewenberg College of Nursing. This matter is being fully investigated in accordance with [university] policies.” Cole’s Twitter account has since been deleted. 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Hitting the Accelerator
Sex and the International Student
Halting the Tragedies of Fraternity Hazing

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Multi-Factor Placement With a Small Admissions Staff
Does Avoiding Social Media Limit An Alt-Ac Career?
Guest Review: 'Rocket Fantastic'
Do Faculty Need an Automated Grading Tool?
This Just In: Keep Your Focus Amid Breaking News
Children Are Natural Entrepreneurs

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top