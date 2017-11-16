search
Title
Academic Minute: Growth Mind-Set Over Grit
November 16, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Ioakim Boutakidis, associate professor of child and adolescent studies at California State University at Fullerton, examines why mind-set is more important than grit for student success. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
