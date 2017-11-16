Title

China Blocks Would-Be Student From Leaving

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 16, 2017
The 18-year-old son of a prominent human rights lawyer in China who plans to study in Australia was barred from leaving China, The Australian reported. Government officials reportedly cut the corners of Bao Zhuoxuan’s passport at the Tianjin airport and told him that “your departure may jeopardize state security, so you’re not allowed to leave China.” Bao had planned to fly to Tokyo to stay with friends while he waited to hear whether he would be accepted to the University of Melbourne. He completed high school in Australia and has offers from three other Australian universities. China's State Security Ministry did not respond to The Australian’s inquiries.

