International Enrollments Increase in Canada

International student enrollment increased by 10.7 percent at Canadian universities this fall compared to last fall, Universities Canada said. The biggest increase was in British Columbia, where international enrollments increased 15.6 percent.

The surge in international students at Canadian institutions comes at a time when many American universities are struggling to maintain their international enrollments. A survey released earlier this week found that American universities reported on average a 7 percent decline in new international students. The figures, while not directly comparable, as one refers to all international students and the other just to new international students, nevertheless suggest a divergence in trends, with Canada's international enrollment increasing and the United States', at the very least, flattening.

The increases bring the total number of international students in Canada to 192,000. That's less than a fifth the size of the international population at U.S. universities last fall, when the number of international students topped one million.