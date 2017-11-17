California Regents Criticize Napolitano

The University of California Board of Regents on Thursday issued a statement criticizing Janet Napolitano, president of the system, for her role and her office's role, in trying to manage and seek changes in some statements from campuses provided for a state audit of the system.

The statement, issued by the board chair, said that there was some context for the way Napolitano handled the situation, including legal advice she received and a "lack of trust" between her office and the state audit office. And the statement said that the board "continues to have confidence in and fully supports her continuing leadership."

However, the board issued a strong statement of criticism: "[T]he president’s decision to approve a plan to coordinate the survey responses reflected

poor judgment and set in motion a course of conduct that the Board of Regents finds unacceptable. Her decision and the then follow-on actions of her direct reports reflect negatively on the University of California community, which is committed to the highest ethical standards in furthering the university’s mission of teaching, research and public service. The board has therefore made clear to President Napolitano that her decision in connection with the audit did not meet the high standards and good judgment expected of her."