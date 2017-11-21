Title

Senate Panel Would Fund NEH, NEA at 2017 Levels

By

Doug Lederman
November 21, 2017
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released a 2018 spending bill Monday that would keep the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts at their 2017 funding levels, in contrast with the Trump administration's recommendations.

The Senate legislation to fund the Interior Department and other agencies would provide $149 million to both cultural endowments, the same as last year. The Trump administration's 2018 budget plan proposed eliminating the agencies, but it was rebuffed by the Senate panel as well as the House of Representatives appropriations panel, which recommended $145 million for each agency.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Sutherland Springs’
The Gentrification
of the Urban Community College
Messy but Essential

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Road-Testing a New Paper
'The Sum of Small Things', Inconspicuous Consumption, and the Small College Town
Liberal Arts Innovations in Chinese Higher Education
Disruptive Innovation? More Like Destructive Innovation.
Navigating the Holiday Inquiry
If a Textbook Falls in the Forest...

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top