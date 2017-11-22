CUNY Chancellor Will Step Down

James B. Milliken (right) announced Tuesday that he will step down as chancellor of the City University of New York at the end of the current academic year. In a message to CUNY students and faculty members, Milliken said he was proud of the progress of the university system in improving graduation rates and promoting economic mobility for a student body of half a million.

Milliken noted that the last year was challenging. He was diagnosed with throat cancer nine months ago. While the treatments have given him a good prognosis, he noted that the experience has been "draining physically and emotionally." Milliken also noted turnover on the CUNY board, and that only two of the 17 trustees on the board today were among those who recruited him in January 2014.