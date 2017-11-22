Title

Diane Auer Jones Joins Department of Labor

Andrew Kreighbaum
November 22, 2017
Diane Auer Jones, a former assistant secretary of education in the George W. Bush administration, has joined the U.S. Department of Labor as a senior policy adviser.

Jones was previously a senior fellow at the Urban Institute for more than two years. She served as assistant secretary for postsecondary education from 2007 to 2008. Since leaving the Department of Education, much of her work has focused on career training, including apprenticeship programs. Jones is also an expert on issues including federal student aid and accreditation.

