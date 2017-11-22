Title

Herkimer County CC Adjuncts Unionize

Colleen Flaherty
November 22, 2017
Adjunct professors at Herkimer County Community College in New York voted to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. Some 68 percent of those instructors who voted approved of the bid. The college did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

