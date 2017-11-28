Title

Meghan Markle, Soon-to-Be Royal, Is Northwestern Alumna

Scott Jaschik
November 28, 2017
Move over, St. Andrews. The newest university that can claim soon-to-be royalty is Northwestern University, alma mater of Meghan Markle, the actress whose engagement to Britain's Prince Harry was announced Monday. Northwestern's alumni association sent congratulations via Twitter.

The Chicago Tribune explored Markle's days at Northwestern, and YouTube features a video she made in 2014 to encourage participants in a dance marathon fund-raiser at the university.

