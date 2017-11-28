Meghan Markle, Soon-to-Be Royal, Is Northwestern Alumna

Move over, St. Andrews. The newest university that can claim soon-to-be royalty is Northwestern University, alma mater of Meghan Markle, the actress whose engagement to Britain's Prince Harry was announced Monday. Northwestern's alumni association sent congratulations via Twitter.

Congratulations to @NU_SoC alumna Meghan Markle ’03 on her engagement! https://t.co/12V3BLC2zU — Northwestern Alumni (@NUAlumni) November 27, 2017

The Chicago Tribune explored Markle's days at Northwestern, and YouTube features a video she made in 2014 to encourage participants in a dance marathon fund-raiser at the university.