$70M for 12 Universities to Change Football Coaches

By

Scott Jaschik
November 29, 2017
Twelve universities with big-time football programs that have opted to switch head football coaches face $70 million in payments to buy out the outgoing coaches' contracts, an analysis by USA Today has found. The total may understate real costs, as many football programs will also be negotiating exists for assistant coaches as well.

