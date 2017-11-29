Title

Academic Minute: Educational Practice and Liberal Education

By

Doug Lederman
November 29, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Damon Coletta, professor of political science at the United States Air Force Academy, wonders if a focus on liberal education could help America’s leadership in the world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Restructuring -- and Re-Missioning --
of the University of Wisconsin System
Responding to the New Title IX Guidelines
In Defense of UVA

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Conduit v. Catalyst: Ideology in the Classroom
Letters of Recommendation? Still?
2017 Holiday Gift Guide
3 Suboptimal Organizational Behaviors That We Will Never Fix
Are Letters of Recommendation Necessary?
Toward a Focus Index

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top