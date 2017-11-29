Report: For-Profit Looking to Sell 2 Law Schools

For-profit law school chain InfiLaw is looking to sell its two remaining law programs, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend.

Arizona Summit Law School was placed on probation in March by its accreditor, the American Bar Association. Florida Coastal School of Law, meanwhile, was warned by ABA in October that it was "significantly out of compliance" with accreditation standards.

A third InfiLaw program, Charlotte School of Law, shut down in August after it failed to win renewed access to Title IV federal aid programs and its state regulator rejected a request to extend its license to operate. The Obama administration had cut off Charlotte's access to Title IV funds last year after the ABA put the law school on probation.

The Journal reported that InfiLaw is in discussions with nonprofit law schools to take over operations of its two remaining programs, according to Donald E. Lively, the president of Arizona Summit.