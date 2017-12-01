Britain Records Increases in Indian Student Visas

The number of Indian citizens receiving student visas from the United Kingdom increased this fall for the first time since 2010, Times Higher Education reported.

Government data show that the number of Indian nationals receiving study-related visas increased by 27 percent in the year ending September 2017 compared to the year before, to a total of 14,081 -- though, as Times Higher noted, that figure remains substantially below the approximately 60,000 visas granted to Indian citizens in 2010. The decline in Indian students has frequently been attributed in part to changes to immigration policies announced in 2011 that reduced the rights of international students to work in the U.K. during and after their programs.

Over all, the number of long-term, study-related visas granted by the U.K. to nationals of countries from outside the European Economic Area increased by 8 percent this year.

The U.K.’s loss in Indian students in recent years appears to some degree to have been the United States’ gain, as the numbers of Indian students in the U.S. rose by 79 percent between fall 2010 and fall 2016. However, new data show that new international enrollments decreased at U.S. universities this fall, and some universities have reported substantial declines in their numbers of Indian students in particular. Nationwide data showing trends in enrollments by country of origin for U.S. universities are not yet available for this fall.