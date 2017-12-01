Columbia College-Chicago Part-Time Instructors Strike

Adjunct instructors at Columbia College in Chicago are expected to return to the bargaining table today after a two-day strike over contract negotiations. The strike was supported by 88 percent of the independent part-time faculty union in a recent vote, according to the Chicago Tribune. Reportedly at issue is an administrative proposal that adjuncts say would contractually strip them of job security, seniority in class assignments, a paid sick day and academic freedom. The college says it wants to consider other factors than seniority in class assignments, such as outside professional expertise.

Adjuncts are also fighting for bigger pay increases than what have been proposed thus far, saying they don’t amount to a living wage. The union’s last contract expired in August. Some 50 classes were canceled due to the strike, the Tribune reported.