New Report on College Credit in High School

A new report from the College Board identifies four factors to create strong college credit in high school programs.

The College Board Policy Center brought together 18 experts and educators to evaluate policy, research and practices that can help policy makers develop effective programs that allow high school students to earn college credit. The report addresses the more popular avenues for high school students to earn college credit, including Advanced Placement, dual or concurrent enrollment, career and technical education, Early College High School, and International Baccalaureate programs.

The four factors the group identified are program quality and accountability, value for time and dollars invested, equity and access, and transparency around credit transfer.