Academic Minute: Peace Literature
December 4, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week, Casey Andrews, associate professor of English at Whitworth, discusses how writers between World Wars I and II tried to bring peace through their art. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
