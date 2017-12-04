Title

Robert Sternberg Wins Grawemeyer in Psychology

By

Scott Jaschik
December 4, 2017
Comments
 
 

Robert Sternberg, a professor at Cornell University, has won the 2018 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Psychology for his concept of “successful intelligence.” The work has been influential in promoting alternatives to traditional methods of evaluating candidates for college admissions. The prize is worth $100,000.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Other Student Debt Crisis
‘Bible Nation’
Coping With Plagiarism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lecture, Attention, Recall ... It's Complicated
The View from Here
Higher Ed Differentiation and 'The Power of Moments'
Let Your Students Say “I”
Online Testing
Exploring Alternative Academic Careers

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top