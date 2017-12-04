search
Title
Robert Sternberg Wins Grawemeyer in Psychology
December 4, 2017
Robert Sternberg, a professor at Cornell University, has won the 2018 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Psychology for his concept of “successful intelligence.” The work has been influential in promoting alternatives to traditional methods of evaluating candidates for college admissions. The prize is worth $100,000.
