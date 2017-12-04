Time to Vote: #IHEreaderschoice

IHEreaderschoice voting is now open! Let us know which of this year’s nominations would make a good holiday gift for someone in academe. Inside Higher Ed’s third annual Reader’s Choice contest seeks to highlight the 2017 university press books that academics might enjoy. Books from all disciplines were welcome provided the book met the submission rules published Nov. 28, 2017.

Voting for a Book

We have created a Twitter Moment with the nominations. To vote for a particular book, simply like or retweet our tweet containing the nomination. You can vote for as many books as you like. Voting ends Dec. 10 at midnight ET. We will tabulate the number of votes each book received and announce the top five titles on Dec. 12. The book with the most votes will be the official winner.

Prizes

Anyone who voted for the winning book will be entered into a random drawing, and five lucky voters will receive a copy of the book.

The publisher of the winning book will enjoy special Inside Higher Ed 2017 Readers’ Choice Winner recognition in an advertising campaign as well as the opportunity to appear in the Daily News Update just in time for holiday gifting. The winning book will also be displayed at the Inside Higher Ed booth at the Modern Language Association conference Jan. 4-7, 2018, in New York City.