Title

DeVry Under New Ownership

By

Ashley A. Smith
December 5, 2017
Comments
 
 

Adtalem Global Education, the company that owns DeVry University, announced Monday that ownership of the for-profit institution would transfer to Cogswell Education LLC. The transfer deal also includes Keller Graduate School of Management.

The agreement would still need federal and accreditor approval before being finalized.

"I am thrilled for DeVry University and its students as it enters this new phase in its history," said Lisa Wardell, president and chief executive officer of Adtalem, in a news release. "Cogswell Education is the right partner to fuel DeVry's mission and commitment to its students, ensuring high-quality programs that help students achieve their career goals."

The agreement includes an "earn-out" for Adtalem based on DeVry's future performance over multiple years.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching and Learning:
Lost in a Buzzword Wasteland
The Other Student Debt Crisis
‘Bible Nation’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Skin in the Game, Redux
3 Questions About 'Americana: A 400-Year History of American Capitalism’
Five Reasons Why Brazil Doesn’t Move Up the Rankings
Lecture, Attention, Recall ... It's Complicated
The View from Here
Higher Ed Differentiation and 'The Power of Moments'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top