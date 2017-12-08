search
Title
Academic Minute: Pastors and Health
December 8, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week, Elizabeth Abbey, an assistant professor of health sciences, looks at the complicated question of whether a person is healthy (in various ways, including spiritually). Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
