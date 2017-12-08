Title

Academic Minute: Pastors and Health

By

Doug Lederman
December 8, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week, Elizabeth Abbey, an assistant professor of health sciences, looks at the complicated question of whether a person is healthy (in various ways, including spiritually). Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

