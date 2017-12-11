Title

Stony Brook Professor Detained in Cameroon

By

Scott Jaschik
December 11, 2017
Comments
 
 

Patrice NganangPatrice Nganang (right), associate professor of literary and cultural theory at Stony Brook University of the State University of New York, was detained in Cameroon last week, shortly after publishing a critical article on the country's leaders. Nganang, a U.S. citizen with a wide scholarly following, is from Cameroon and has strong ties there.

Samuel L. Stanley Jr., president at Stony Brook, said in a statement that officials there "are working around the clock with the appropriate authorities and elected U.S. representatives to help facilitate the safe return of Professor Nganang." Several hundred scholars have signed an open letter calling for his release, and a Facebook page has been created to promote the campaign on his behalf.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bringing Microcredential Providers
in From the Cold
Watergate, Rebooted
Celebrating 'Builders' and 'Burners'
in Student Activism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

You Can Only Be Who You Are, Do What You Can Do
Missed Opportunities: Middle States, Day 3
5 Reasons that Electric Bikes Are Like Blended Learning
When the Thrill is Gone
Admissions Officers Need Direct Contact With Chinese Applicants
What Gets Said, and What Goes Unsaid

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top