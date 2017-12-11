Title

U Wisconsin Regents Pass Policy to Track Faculty Teaching Loads

Colleen Flaherty
December 11, 2017
The University of Wisconsin System’s Board of Regents last week adopted a policy calling for institutions to track faculty teaching loads, based on a Republican-backed state budget measure linking funding to instructional time. The controversial legislation, first proposed by Republican Governor Scott Walker, also requires institutions to reward those who teach more than a standard academic load. Regent Tony Evers, a Democrat who is running against Walker for governor next year, cast the only dissenting vote, according to the Associated Press.

Individual campus chancellors will decide how to meet policy requirements. Critics of the tracking initiative, including Madison campus Chancellor Rebecca Blank, have said the measure undervalues research and service and so puts research campuses in Madison and Milwaukee at a particular disadvantage in tying teaching to state funding.

