Anger Over Oklahoma Regent's Anti-Gay Comments

Scott Jaschik
December 12, 2017
Many at the University of Oklahoma are condemning anti-gay remarks made by a member of the university's board. NewOK reported that Kirk Humphreys, a member of the Board of Regents, said on a talk show, "Is homosexuality right or wrong? It's not relative, there's a right and wrong. If it's OK, then it's OK for everybody and, quite frankly, it's OK for men to sleep with little boys."

Many have called on Humphreys to resign. The university president, David Boren, released a statement saying that Humphreys was not speaking for the university and that "I do not share his views on this matter."

