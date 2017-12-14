Title
Murder-Suicide at Penn State's Beaver Campus
December 14, 2017
A food services employee at Pennsylvania State University's Beaver campus was shot and murdered there Wednesday by a man who then killed himself, the university announced. The Tribune-Review reported that the man was the ex-husband of the university employee and that he lured her to the campus parking lot where he killed her by saying that he had Christmas presents for their children.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!