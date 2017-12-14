Title

Murder-Suicide at Penn State's Beaver Campus

By

Scott Jaschik
December 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

A food services employee at Pennsylvania State University's Beaver campus was shot and murdered there Wednesday by a man who then killed himself, the university announced. The Tribune-Review reported that the man was the ex-husband of the university employee and that he lured her to the campus parking lot where he killed her by saying that he had Christmas presents for their children.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Student Loans, Bankruptcy
and the Silence of Presidents
Learning From World Literature in the South
Extend the Exemption for the Endowment Tax

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Term Paper Perplex
Should Every E-Mail Be Sent By Phone?
A December Evergreen
I Found a Gap in the Lit, Now What?
Blind Spots and “Beer Money”
Who Counts as an Alternative Academic?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top