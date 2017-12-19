Study Looks at National Policies and Student Flows

A new paper examining the ways in which national policies affect international student enrollments finds that the short-term response to stricter visa policies is “a diversion in student flows from one country to other countries,” with numbers in Australia and the United Kingdom, for example, growing when numbers declined in the U.S. in aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The paper also documents a positive relationship between policies that allow students to work on a temporary basis after graduating and international student growth rates based on data from Australia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States (see above table from the paper, republished with permission here).

The paper, authored by the economist and education researcher Janet Ilieva, was commissioned by the student recruitment company IDP Education and the International Education Association of Australia and is available online here.