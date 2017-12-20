Title

Academic Minute: Political Candidate Media Coverage

By

Doug Lederman
December 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week on the program, Hans Hassell, assistant professor of politics at Cornell, in Iowa, explores the disconnect between the stories reporters write and the stories politicians want written. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Governance and the Future of Black Colleges
Balancing Enforcement With Education
Creating Social Change and Student Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Talent Scouting
'Economism' and the Anti-Net Neutrality Argument
Going Off the Grid
'Experience Ratings'
Take a Break: A Higher Ed Marketer’s Plan to Prepare for 2018
Can You Pass A Quiz on 'Learn Better’?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top