search
Title
Academic Minute: Political Candidate Media Coverage
December 20, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week on the program, Hans Hassell, assistant professor of politics at Cornell, in Iowa, explores the disconnect between the stories reporters write and the stories politicians want written. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!