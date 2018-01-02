Title
Academic Minute: What Is the Polar Vortex?
January 2, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Andrea Lang, assistant professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at the University at Albany, explores what the polar vortex is and why it keeps making us bundle up during the winter months. And if you missed Monday's Academic Minute, on accelerated bridge construction, click here. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
