Academic Minute: The U.S.-U.K. Special Partnership
January 3, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Ray Raymond, professor of government and history at the State University of New York Ulster, explains the reasons for keeping such close ties with our friends across the pond. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
