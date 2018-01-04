Print This

La Salle Criticized Over Plans to Sell Art

Scott Jaschik
January 4, 2018
La Salle University, facing a budget deficit, plans to sell 43 paintings from its collection, with hopes of raising $7 million, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Local arts advocates are criticizing the move. Generally, museum leaders say that institutions should not sell art unless they are using the funds to buy more art. Such sales raise questions about the commitment of colleges to art and to the donors who give various works to institutions, critics say.

