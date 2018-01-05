Title
Kansas Counties Help Residents Pay Student Debt
By
January 5, 2018
Most of the counties in Kansas are offering to pay off up to 20 percent (or up to $15,000 over five years) of the student debt of new residents who hold college degrees, according to CNBC. To qualify for the recruitment perk, which the Kansas Department of Commerce is administering to help give a boost to rural areas, applicants must have an employer or county "sponsor" that agrees to match half of the repayment. So far 58 employers are participating. The state has received 3,400 applications, CNBC reports, with one-third coming from out of state.
