Print This

Title

Kansas Counties Help Residents Pay Student Debt

By

Paul Fain
January 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

Most of the counties in Kansas are offering to pay off up to 20 percent (or up to $15,000 over five years) of the student debt of new residents who hold college degrees, according to CNBC. To qualify for the recruitment perk, which the Kansas Department of Commerce is administering to help give a boost to rural areas, applicants must have an employer or county "sponsor" that agrees to match half of the repayment. So far 58 employers are participating. The state has received 3,400 applications, CNBC reports, with one-third coming from out of state.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time
Whose Struggle?
The Long View

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Resolution You Can Stick To
Friday Fragments
Books, the Web, and Listening Across Our Beliefs
Reflections on “Weapons of Math Destruction”
Leadership Is Our Best Investment
An Alternative List of 7 Trends for 2018

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top