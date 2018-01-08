Print This

Title

Museum Groups Condemn La Salle for Selling Art

By

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

The American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors on Friday issued a joint statement condemning a plan by La Salle University to sell 43 paintings from its collection, in the hope of raising $7 million. The university, facing a budget deficit, says it needs the money for a range of purposes.

The statement from the museum groups notes their longstanding opposition to the selling of art in museum collections, except in limited circumstances. "College and university art museums have a long and rich history of collecting, curating and educating in a financially and ethically responsible manner on par with the world’s most prestigious institutions," the statement said. "A different governance structure does not exempt a university museum from acting ethically, nor permit them to ignore issues of public trust and use collections as disposable financial assets. This is a fundamental ethical principle of the museum field, one which all institutions are obligated to respect: in no event shall funds from deaccessioned works be used for anything other than support for a museum’s collections."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

On 'Experiential Learning'
It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time
Whose Struggle?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Follow the Smoke in 2018
What Would You Do If You Had Won the $559M Powerball Jackpot?
Thoughts on “The 21st Century Academic”
Reading for the New Year
A Resolution You Can Stick To
Friday Fragments

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top