Print This

Title

University Asks Students Not to Work at Hooters

By

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

Image of Hooters mascot, an owl.The restaurant chain Hooters is opening a franchise in Abilene, Tex., near the campus of Abilene Christian University. The university is urging students not to take jobs at the restaurant, known for waitresses in revealing uniforms and an environment many consider sexist. A statement the university released to KTXS News said, "We have asked students to consider both what Hooters represents and whether that is something they really want to support in terms of both their faith and the value this business model places on women."

A spokeswoman for Hooters told the station that the restaurant "is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate and prioritizes a welcoming environment for all of our employees and guests."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

On 'Experiential Learning'
It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time
Whose Struggle?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Follow the Smoke in 2018
What Would You Do If You Had Won the $559M Powerball Jackpot?
Thoughts on “The 21st Century Academic”
Reading for the New Year
A Resolution You Can Stick To
Friday Fragments

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top