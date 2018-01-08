University Asks Students Not to Work at Hooters

The restaurant chain Hooters is opening a franchise in Abilene, Tex., near the campus of Abilene Christian University. The university is urging students not to take jobs at the restaurant, known for waitresses in revealing uniforms and an environment many consider sexist. A statement the university released to KTXS News said, "We have asked students to consider both what Hooters represents and whether that is something they really want to support in terms of both their faith and the value this business model places on women."

A spokeswoman for Hooters told the station that the restaurant "is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate and prioritizes a welcoming environment for all of our employees and guests."