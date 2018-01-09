Berkeley Backs Undocumented Student

The University of California, Berkeley, has issued a statement saying that it is trying to help an undocumented student who has been detained by the Department of Homeland Security. The student was detained when he was caught in an immigration checkpoint. "Campus leadership is taking all appropriate actions to support the student’s interests so that he may continue his studies and his life as a valued member of our community," said a statement from Chancellor Carol Christ. "We recognize the urgency of this moment. As such, the university is currently working to ensure that the student has access to legal advice, attorney services and other resources necessary to mount what we hope will be a successful effort to end this detention."