Print This

Title

Berkeley Backs Undocumented Student

By

Scott Jaschik
January 9, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of California, Berkeley, has issued a statement saying that it is trying to help an undocumented student who has been detained by the Department of Homeland Security. The student was detained when he was caught in an immigration checkpoint. "Campus leadership is taking all appropriate actions to support the student’s interests so that he may continue his studies and his life as a valued member of our community," said a statement from Chancellor Carol Christ. "We recognize the urgency of this moment. As such, the university is currently working to ensure that the student has access to legal advice, attorney services and other resources necessary to mount what we hope will be a successful effort to end this detention."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Attending an Elite College Is an Identity
On 'Experiential Learning'
It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What I Got Wrong About Turning Point USA
A Different Kind of Difficult Conversation
Your School Should Not Pursue Online Education for the Money
Barred
Follow the Smoke in 2018
What Would You Do If You Had Won the $559M Powerball Jackpot?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top