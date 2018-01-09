Print This

Strada Acquires Adult Learning Group

Paul Fain
January 9, 2018
Strada Education Network has acquired the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), a nonprofit organization that has long focused on prior learning assessment and other ways for adult students to earn college credit for their knowledge and experience.

The former USA Funds, a nonprofit student loan guarantee agency, rebranded as Strada last year. The move was part of a multiyear restructuring in which the group has focused on college completion and success. In addition to its philanthropic work, Strada, which is based in Indianapolis, has purchased several organizations that work on college completion, including InsideTrack, DXtera Institute, Education at Work, Roadtrip Nation and Student Connections.

"They're really trying something new here," said Pam Tate, CAEL's president and CEO, of Strada's approach to philanthropy.

