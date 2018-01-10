Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Building Bilingual Brains

By

Doug Lederman
January 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Naja Ferjan Ramirez, research scientist at the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, examines how learning from a very young age can have many advantages. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Faculty of the Future
Attending an Elite College Is an Identity
On 'Experiential Learning'

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Idea of the Week
'Fire and Fury' As Object
www.MoreOnlineClassesPlease.edu
What I Got Wrong About Turning Point USA
A Different Kind of Difficult Conversation
Your School Should Not Pursue Online Education for the Money

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top