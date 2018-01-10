Title
Academic Minute: Building Bilingual Brains
January 10, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Naja Ferjan Ramirez, research scientist at the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, examines how learning from a very young age can have many advantages. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
