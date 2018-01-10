Federal Judge Blocks Trump Order Killing DACA

A federal judge in California Tuesday night blocked President Trump's order killing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, which has permitted about 800,000 young people -- many of them college students -- to remain in the United States although they lack permanent legal status to do so. President Obama created the program. Trump has at times, including Tuesday prior to the ruling, said that he wants to help the DACA students. But Trump has said Obama lacked the legal authority to start the program. At other times, Trump has said he would back the program only if linked to other measures, such as a border wall.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup found that Obama did have the legal authority to create the program, the Los Angeles Times reported. Judge Alsup issued an injunction ordering the program to remain alive, pending other court cases about DACA. The Justice Department Tuesday night indicated it would continue to fight against the Obama order creating the program. The judge's injunction is a major victory for DACA students, but more litigation and political maneuvering are expected.

The University of California system was among those seeking court help to preserve DACA. The university issued a statement praising the ruling.

"This crucial decision allows nearly 800,000 DACA recipients to stay in the United States as lawsuits over the legality of the DACA rescission make their way through the courts," the statement said. "UC’s DACA students represent the very best of our country and are a key part of California and our nation's future. They are studying to be doctors, teachers and engineers and working to solve the greatest scientific and technological challenges of our time."