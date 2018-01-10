Print This

Inadequate Career Training in Washington State

Paul Fain
January 10, 2018
Washington State has an inadequate system of career and technical education, the state's auditor said in a newly released report.

The Seattle Times reported on the auditor's findings, which include a recommendation for high-enrollment community college courses in career education to more closely align with in-demand occupational areas. The report also encourages more dual-enrollment pathways between high school and college.

"Many mid-level-skill jobs, in industries as diverse as robotics, carpentry and medical technology, pay well and require no more than two years of education from a community or technical college," the report found. "However, Washington employers report being unable to fill many such jobs."

