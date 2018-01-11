Shake-Up at Moody Bible Institute

The board of Moody Bible Institute, a prominent Bible college, announced a series of changes in senior leadership Wednesday night, Christianity Today reported. The president and chief operating officer have resigned, and the provost has retired. The changes come amid reports of disputes over management and theology. Moody this week reportedly fired the host of one of its radio shows after she reported on tensions at the institution. Concern about Moody, which is based in Chicago, has grown since the November announcement that it was closing its Washington State campus, eliminating some faculty positions and cutting some online programs.