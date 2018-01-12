Louisville Forced to Restart CFO Search

The University of Louisville has to restart a senior-level executive search after its recently named chief financial officer decided not to take the job the week before he was scheduled to start.

Jonathan Pruitt, senior vice president for finance and budget and CFO of the University of North Carolina system, was announced as Louisville’s next CFO in November. But on Thursday, the university’s interim president, Dr. Greg Postel, said Pruitt is not taking the job because of family reasons, Louisville Business First reported.

Louisville has struggled to hold on to top leaders since former president James Ramsey was ousted in 2016. Ramsey’s successor, Neville Pinto, became president of the University of Cincinnati. Louisville’s CFO position was filled on an interim basis after its former CFO and chief operating officer, Harlan Sands, left for the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. In recent months, amid scandals, the university also fired high-profile athletics director Tom Jurich and men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino.