Sorority Leaders Seek Plans on Hazing, Alcohol Abuse

National sorority leaders and administrators will try to eliminate some of the problems plaguing the Greek system -- continued hazing, alcohol abuse and more -- and make new recommendations to fix these issues.

National Panhellenic Conference officials met with student affairs administrators and experts in risk prevention Thursday in Indianapolis for the first gathering in a campaign called Call for Critical Change.

“The campus tragedies our fraternity and sorority communities have experienced in recent months reinforce that we have an obligation and duty to redouble our efforts on campus safety,” Carole Jones, chair of the National Panhellenic Conference, said in a statement.

“Just as the fight against campus sexual assault demands action from men’s and women’s groups alike, it’s also on us all to fight against hazing, alcohol abuse and dangerous party cultures on college campuses. Our aim is to build partnerships with our student life colleagues and with industry leaders that lead to sustainable solutions to these vexing challenges. The sorority community can, and must, do its part to create safer campus cultures where students advocate for one another.”

The group will create recommendations that will be presented before the National Panhellenic Conference meets May 18 and 19. More than 418,000 undergraduate women are members of the conference.