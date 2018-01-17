Print This

Academic Minute: Engineering Living Tissue for Transplantation

Doug Lederman
January 17, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Pankaj Karande, assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, explores the new ways science is pushing the boundaries to fill the organ-donor gap. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

