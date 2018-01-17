Print This

Title

Anger Over Ouster of 3 Department Chairs

By

Scott Jaschik
January 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

Faculty members at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry are angry over the sudden removal of three department chairs, Syracuse.com reported. Faculty leaders have been critical of President Quentin Wheeler for, among other things, not respecting the faculty role in governance. Many say that these sudden removals of chairs add to those tensions. Wheeler said in an email to students that the changes were "part of the intellectual renewal and growth of a leading institution."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lazy Rivers and Learning
Endowment Taxes and the High Cost of College
Why the Endowment Tax Is Unconstitutional

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Redesigning for the Widening Web
The Other Piece of Academic Freedom
Being Fooled by the Gorilla Channel
Misadventures of an OG
Which Problem Are We Trying to Solve?
Death on a River

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top