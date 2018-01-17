Title
Anger Over Ouster of 3 Department Chairs
January 17, 2018
Faculty members at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry are angry over the sudden removal of three department chairs, Syracuse.com reported. Faculty leaders have been critical of President Quentin Wheeler for, among other things, not respecting the faculty role in governance. Many say that these sudden removals of chairs add to those tensions. Wheeler said in an email to students that the changes were "part of the intellectual renewal and growth of a leading institution."
