New Cartoon Contest for the New Year

By

Doug Lederman
January 19, 2018
Welcome to the first Cartoon Caption Contest of 2018.

There are multiple ways to participate. Click here to view this month's cartoon, suggest a caption or check out the submissions crafted by your fellow readers.

On this page you can vote for your favorite among the submissions for November's cartoon chosen by our panel of experts.

And congrats to Ann H. Franke, a longtime friend of Inside Higher Ed and the president of Wise Results, a consulting firm. Her caption for the cartoon at right -- "Just keep smiling. Adjuncts always need to look cheerful performing 'additional duties as assigned.'" -- was voted tops by our readers. She'll receive an Amazon gift card and a copy of the cartoon signed by Matthew Henry Hall.

Thanks to all for participating.

