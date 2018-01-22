Print This

Criticism of Michigan State Intensifies

Scott Jaschik
January 22, 2018
As more details surface about Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to charges that he molested numerous girls as a doctor for the U.S. national gymnastics team, Michigan State University has received more criticism. Nassar was director of sports medicine at the university at the same time he worked for the U.S. gymnastics team, and numerous former Michigan State athletes were among the dozens of women who gave victim-impact statements at Nassar's sentencing hearing for 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct last week. Michigan State has maintained that it acted as soon as it had information about the abuse. But many of Nassar's victims dispute that.

The Detroit News has now reported that 14 officials at the university were warned about what Nassar was doing.

While calls have grown for the ouster of Lou Anna K. Simon as president, the Michigan State board has largely stood behind her. But now one member of the board is calling for her resignation.

