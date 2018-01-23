University Pastor Who Officiated Gay Wedding Suspended Indefinitely

The Reverend Judy Peterson, the North Park University pastor who was put on leave after she officiated a same-sex wedding, has had her credential indefinitely suspended by the Evangelical Covenant Church.

This leaves her employment with the university uncertain.

Inside Higher Ed first reported this month that Peterson had been temporarily suspended by the church and put on paid leave by North Park. Peterson, in a letter circulated online, said she was waiting for a meeting with church leaders to find out whether she would be able to practice her ministry.

Peterson and North Park will "discern constructive paths forward" regarding her position at the university, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Church officials invited Peterson back to continue the conversation in June, according to the Tribune.