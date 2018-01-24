Talbert, Former General Counsel, Rejoins Education Department

The U.S. Department of Education Tuesday named Kent Talbert, a former general counsel and acting under secretary during the George W. Bush administration, as senior policy adviser.

Since leaving the department at the beginning of 2009, Talbert has advised clients including higher education institutions, accrediting agencies and trade organizations. He also previously served as a staff member on the House and Senate education committees before joining the department.

“We are thrilled to have Kent join our team,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “He has dedicated the better part of his professional career to serving our nation’s students, and his expertise will be a tremendous asset as we work to improve opportunities for all students throughout their lifelong learning journey.”