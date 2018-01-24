Print This

Title

Talbert, Former General Counsel, Rejoins Education Department

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
January 24, 2018
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of Education Tuesday named Kent Talbert, a former general counsel and acting under secretary during the George W. Bush administration, as senior policy adviser.

Since leaving the department at the beginning of 2009, Talbert has advised clients including higher education institutions, accrediting agencies and trade organizations. He also previously served as a staff member on the House and Senate education committees before joining the department.

“We are thrilled to have Kent join our team,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “He has dedicated the better part of his professional career to serving our nation’s students, and his expertise will be a tremendous asset as we work to improve opportunities for all students throughout their lifelong learning journey.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Collaborating to Find Solutions Out of Remediation
Rethinking Remediation
Safeguarding Academic Freedom
and a College Community

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Privilege of Being Adequate
Chairs and Charts
My Identity as Haitian-American Is an Asset, Not a Deficit
Confounding Traditional and Open Online Courses
Higher Education Management in Developing Economies: Mission (Almost) Impossible?
Being a Citizen and an Administrator

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top