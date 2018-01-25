Print This

Akron Will End Most Friday Classes

Scott Jaschik
January 25, 2018
The University of Akron announced that it will end most Friday classes, starting this fall. The university plans to encourage students to participate in career-related activities -- such as internships or research experiences -- on Fridays. Classes that have met on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule will either meet twice a week or on a Monday-Wednesday-Thursday schedule. A limited number of courses where pedagogical demands point to daily instruction will continue that way.

Bill Rich, chair of the university's Faculty Senate, told The Akron Beacon-Journal that the idea was discussed with faculty leaders. But he said the administration should have sought a study of the idea from the Senate. The change "“can affect academic programs, and it’s the faculty who know the most about what the impact might be on various academic programs.”

 

 

