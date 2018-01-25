Title
Beauty School Owner Sentenced to Prison for Fraud
The former owner and chief executive officer of Alden's School of Cosmetology and Alden's School of Barbering, Alden Hall, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison last week for a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education and steal Pell Grant funds.
The court also ordered Hall to make restitution payments of about $276,000, and she will be under mandatory supervision once she's released from prison.
Hall was found guilty last year by a jury of three counts of theft of government funds, one count of fraudulently obtaining financial assistance funds and one count of money laundering through the Louisiana-based institution.
"This defendant -- over several years -- systematically used her position of authority and trust with her students to fraudulently steal funds meant to educate underprivileged students," said Corey Amundson, acting U.S. attorney, in a news release. "Today she has been held accountable for her fraudulent scheme and her efforts to conceal her criminal conduct. It is our hope that this sentence strikes a chord with anyone else who may be tempted to steal from the Department of Education."
